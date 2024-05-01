Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $120.41, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $2.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 620.51%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $930.42 million, showing a 11.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $4.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.11% and +5.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

