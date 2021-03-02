Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF inched up more than 1% before the trading session on Mar 2, following its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities, marketing, data and analytics along with an increased focus on EMEA and APAC regions. However, management continued to witness adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that put pressure on the top line.



Going ahead, management noted that the first quarter of fiscal 2021 started on a solid note, driven by improved products, better marketing efforts, digital strength and a strong liquidity position. Also, it is on track with plans to rationalize stores, optimize square footage as well as digital transformation and market share gains.

Q4 Highlights

Abercrombie delivered adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 14.5% year over year from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.



Net sales totaled $1,122 million and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,119 million. However, the top line declined 5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Digital net sales were strong during the quarter, up 34% year over year to $639 million. Markedly, digital sales reflected robust growth in every month of the quarter.



Brand-wise, net sales declined 8% and 2% to $655.4 million and $466.6 million for the Hollister and Abercrombie brands, respectively. From a geographical viewpoint, net sales fell 3% in the United States and 10% in International markets.

Margins

Gross margin expanded 230 basis points (bps) to 60.5% gaining from increased average unit retail and reduced average unit costs.



Adjusted operating income totaled $131 million as compared to $125 million in the year-ago quarter. Tight expense management boosted operating income in the reported quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Other Financials

Abercrombie ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,104.9 million and long-term gross borrowings (under senior secured notes) of $343.9 million. Also, inventories were $404.1 million, down 7% from the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2020, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $405 million. Net cash used for investments amounted to $52 million. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2020 came in at $102 million.



We note that the company now plans to resume share repurchase, which was earlier suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Prior to this, it returned nearly $28 million to shareholders in the forms of share repurchases and dividends. As of Jan 30, 2021, roughly 3.2 million shares were available for repurchase under its existing share repurchase authorization, which was approved in June 2019. However, the board, on Feb 19, 2021, has replaced this with a new share repurchase plan of 10 million shares, which brings the total number of shares that can be repurchased to 10 million.



That said, the company boasts a liquidity of $1.3 billion as of Jan 30, 2021, compared with a liquidity of $914 million as of Feb 1, 2020. The company’s liquidity comprises cash and equivalents as well as borrowings available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility of nearly $215 million.

Store Update

As part of its store optimization plans, Abercrombie plans to reposition larger format flagship locations to smaller omnichannel enabled stores. Progressing on these efforts, the company will close eight European flagship locations in fiscal 2020, bringing the total count of flagship stores to seven. Additionally, 129 non-flagship stores were shut down in the aforementioned period. Meanwhile, it opened 15 stores, revamped four and right-sized six locations.



As of Jan 30, 2021, the company’s total store base included 537 stores in the United States and 198 stores internationally.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 35.6% year to date, outperforming the industry's rise of 24.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3 Retail Stocks to Watch

Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.2% and currently, a Zacks Rank #1.



Tapestry TPR, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 10%.



DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.6% and presently, a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.