Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $93.86, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 19.6% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.25, showcasing a 10% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.18 billion, showing a 4.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.17 per share and a revenue of $5.18 billion, signifying shifts of -4.86% and +4.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.14.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

