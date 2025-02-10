Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $113.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.

The the stock of teen clothing retailer has fallen by 28.7% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2025. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $3.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, up 7.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.91, so one might conclude that Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

