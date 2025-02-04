Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $114.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 26.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.51, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.56 billion, reflecting a 7.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.3. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.71.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.