Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ended the recent trading session at $73.77, demonstrating a -1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 2.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 30.84% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 5.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.01 per share and a revenue of $5.17 billion, indicating changes of +2.99% and +4.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. Right now, Abercrombie & Fitch possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.64 of its industry.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)

