Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ended the recent trading session at $144.44, demonstrating a -0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 26.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 302.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $940.02 million, up 12.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.69 per share and a revenue of $4.53 billion, representing changes of +22.45% and +5.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.84% higher. As of now, Abercrombie & Fitch holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.24.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

