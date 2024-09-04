Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ANF has moved about 62% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.8%.

Over the past three months, ACV Auctions Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.1% so far this year, so ANF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ACV Auctions Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Abercrombie & Fitch and ACV Auctions Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

