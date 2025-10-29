Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $73.27, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer witnessed a loss of 12.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, down 12.8% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.28 billion, reflecting a 5.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.79 per share and a revenue of $5.27 billion, signifying shifts of -8.42% and +6.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.79% decrease. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.84, which means Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

