Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ended the recent trading session at $69.42, demonstrating a -1.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.

The teen clothing retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 11.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.48, signifying a 30.84% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, up 5.38% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.01 per share and a revenue of $5.17 billion, signifying shifts of +2.99% and +4.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.45% decrease. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.52.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

