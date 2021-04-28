Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $38.82, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 10.94% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

ANF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ANF is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $677.27 million, up 39.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +294.52% and +11.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% higher. ANF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ANF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.38.

Investors should also note that ANF has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

