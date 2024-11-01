Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the latest trading day at $131.26, indicating a -0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 1.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 26.23% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.18 billion, showing a 11.27% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.26 per share and a revenue of $4.84 billion, representing changes of +63.38% and +13.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.08% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Abercrombie & Fitch possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.56 of its industry.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.