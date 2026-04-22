Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was down 2.88% at $92.50. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 7.2% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 18.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, up 2.27% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.71 per share and a revenue of $5.49 billion, signifying shifts of +8.62% and +4.28%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher. Right now, Abercrombie & Fitch possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.82.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.