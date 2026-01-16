Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $104.13, moving -3.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.56, indicating a 0.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.67 billion, up 5.54% from the prior-year quarter.

ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.79 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.42% and +6.48%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Abercrombie & Fitch presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.37.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

