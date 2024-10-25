Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reached $141.53, with a -0.78% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 3.41% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $2.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.23%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 11.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.26 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion, indicating changes of +63.38% and +13.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abercrombie & Fitch has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.8, so one might conclude that Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

