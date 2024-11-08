Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $143.97, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer have depreciated by 1.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 26.23% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 11.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.26 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.38% and +13.01%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.18.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.