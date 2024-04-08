Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) standing at $119.42, reflecting a -1.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 1.81% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.07% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 284.62%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $930.42 million, showing a 11.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.48 per share and a revenue of $4.52 billion, indicating changes of +19.11% and +5.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.19% higher within the past month. As of now, Abercrombie & Fitch holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.44.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

