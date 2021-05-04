Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ANF surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of ANF have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that ANF could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ANF's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ANF on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.