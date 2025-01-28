Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ended the recent trading session at $120.83, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer have depreciated by 22.71% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $3.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.56 billion, indicating a 7.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.64 per share and a revenue of $4.93 billion, signifying shifts of +69.43% and +15.13%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.