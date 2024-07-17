Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ANF has returned about 92.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 15.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chewy (CHWY). The stock has returned 16.7% year-to-date.

For Chewy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 193.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.5% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chewy, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +22.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Abercrombie & Fitch and Chewy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

