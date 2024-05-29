Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ANF has moved about 72.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.5%. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Levi Strauss (LEVI). The stock is up 36.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Levi Strauss' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.2% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Levi Strauss is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Abercrombie & Fitch and Levi Strauss. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

