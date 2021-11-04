Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $46.95, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 22.57% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

ANF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $891.06 million, up 8.71% from the prior-year quarter.

ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +702.74% and +20.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ANF is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ANF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.99, so we one might conclude that ANF is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ANF has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

