Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $39.56, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 3.64% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.15% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ANF as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ANF to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $891.06 million, up 8.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +702.74% and +20.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ANF is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANF has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.68, so we one might conclude that ANF is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ANF has a PEG ratio of 0.49 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

