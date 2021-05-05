Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the most recent trading day at $39.02, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

ANF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, up 85.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $677.27 million, up 39.54% from the year-ago period.

ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +294.52% and +11.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.24% higher. ANF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ANF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.85.

We can also see that ANF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.