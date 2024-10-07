Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ANF broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, ANF has gained 11.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider ANF's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting ANF on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)

