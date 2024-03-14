Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ANF crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ANF could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at ANF's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 6 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ANF on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

