Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the latest trading day at $69.69, indicating a +0.36% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.87%.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer witnessed a loss of 4.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 30.84% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 5.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.01 per share and a revenue of $5.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.99% and +4.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.78, which means Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.