Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $144.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 9.99% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 26, 2024. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $2.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.31 per share and a revenue of $4.84 billion, signifying shifts of +64.17% and +13.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.75, which means Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.