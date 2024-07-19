Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reached $158.51, with a +0.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 10.58% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $2.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 15.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.25 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.29% and +10.38%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Abercrombie & Fitch. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Abercrombie & Fitch's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.75, which means Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

