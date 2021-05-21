Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $37.16, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 4% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

ANF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.40, up 87.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $686.47 million, up 41.43% from the prior-year quarter.

ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +304.11% and +12.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.77% higher. ANF is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ANF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.6.

We can also see that ANF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.