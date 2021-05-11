Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed at $40.01, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ANF as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2021. On that day, ANF is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $677.27 million, up 39.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion, which would represent changes of +294.52% and +11.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% higher within the past month. ANF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ANF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.43.

It is also worth noting that ANF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.