Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reached $160.65, with a -1.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 20.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.31, reflecting a 26.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 11.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.26 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.38% and +13.01%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% upward. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.63, which means Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

