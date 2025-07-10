Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was up +1.38% at $88.24. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

The stock of teen clothing retailer has risen by 10.16% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.25, showcasing a 10% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.17 per share and a revenue of $5.18 billion, representing changes of -4.86% and +4.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abercrombie & Fitch has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.54 for its industry.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.