Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the latest trading day at $110.36, indicating a +0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 20.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.50, showcasing a 284.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $930.42 million, showing a 11.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $4.52 billion, which would represent changes of +19.11% and +5.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abercrombie & Fitch has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.52.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

