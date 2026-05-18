Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ended the recent trading session at $71.95, demonstrating a +1.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

The teen clothing retailer's stock has dropped by 25.21% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 27, 2026. On that day, Abercrombie & Fitch is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, up 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.68 per share and a revenue of $5.48 billion, signifying shifts of +8.32% and +4.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Currently, Abercrombie & Fitch is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abercrombie & Fitch has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.93.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.