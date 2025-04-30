Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) closed the latest trading day at $69.48, indicating a +0.02% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 11.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, down 30.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 5.28% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.01 per share and a revenue of $5.17 billion, representing changes of +2.99% and +4.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% lower. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

