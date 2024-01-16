Abercrombie (ANF) Thrives on Strategic Growth & Innovation

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ANF capability for innovation, customer connection and adaptability signals a bright future. The company's regional operational strategy, focusing on the Americas, EMEA and the APAC, lays a robust groundwork for international growth. The combination of its potent brand mix, operational expertise and regional approaches makes it a compelling investment choice, especially as it successfully adapts and prospers in the dynamic retail environment.



Abercrombie continued its upward trajectory, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of net sales growth, with a 30% year-over-year increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This success is largely due to a strategic approach that balances consistent growth with a focus on building strong product categories. The brand's engagement with its target audience has been both effective and dynamic.



The key to Abercrombie's success has been its unique collaborations and immersive brand experiences. These initiatives, particularly through social media and digital platforms, have played a crucial role in attracting and retaining customers, showcasing the brand's innovative approach to customer engagement. This approach shows a deep understanding of changing consumer trends.



Abercrombie expanded its physical presence by opening four additional neighborhood stores in strategic urban locations in the fiscal third quarter. These stores are part of the company's strategy to enhance the in-person shopping experience while integrating it with digital channels.



Also, the company has been witnessing favorable margin trends, mainly driven by reduced freight costs and improved average unit retail (AUR). The gross margin expanded 570 bps to 64.9% in the fiscal third quarter, attributed to a 200-bps gain from reduced freight costs, a 250-bps impact of AUR growth and a 200-bps gain from lower inventory write-downs.



Strong Holiday Sales Raised View

Driven by the robust performance and solid demand trends in the holiday season, the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2023. Management envisions year-over-year net sales growth of 14-15% for fiscal 2023, up from the prior mentioned 12-14% growth.



Abercrombie expects an operating margin of 11%, an increase from the earlier stated 10%. The company expects sales growth in fiscal 2023 to more than offset higher expenses resulting from inflation and increased investment for the 2025 Always Forward Plan.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the company anticipates delivering net sales growth across regions, led by continued strength in the Americas. It expects fiscal fourth-quarter net sales growth in the high teens, a substantial uptick from previously mentioned low-double-digit growth. The operating margin for the fiscal fourth quarter is projected to be 15%, up from the 12-14% mentioned earlier.

Zacks Rank & Estimates

The company has exhibited a decent run on the bourses in the past year, thanks to its continued momentum in the Abercrombie brand and sequential improvement in the Hollister brand. The advanced regional operating model has provided better support for local teams, resulting in improved customer experiences and growth in all regions. Also, store optimization and the Always Forward plan bode well. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has rallied 257% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.5%.



An uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the positive sentiment. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 and 2024 has increased 4.5% and 7.3% to $6.05 and $6.29, respectively, in the past seven days.

Other Stocks Looking Red Hot

Here we have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely The Gap, Inc. GPS, Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO.



The Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. GPS delivered a significant earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Gap’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 387.5% from the fiscal 2022 reported number. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 137.9%.



Hibbett Sports has evolved its offerings from sports goods to an athletic-inspired, fashion-focused assortment. The company presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. HIBB delivered an 81.4% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hibbett Sports’ current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 1.7% from the fiscal 2023 reported number. HIBB has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 24.2%.



American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 43.3% and 5%, respectively, from the fiscal 2022 reported figures. AEO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23%.

