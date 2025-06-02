Abercrombie (ANF) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you assessed how the international operations of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) performed in the quarter ended April 2025? For this teen clothing retailer, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of ANF's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.1 billion, increasing 7.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into ANF's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring ANF's International Revenue Patterns

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $185.04 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.86% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.37% compared to the $175.6 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $224.47 million (14.16%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $164.78 million (16.14%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $37.47 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.41%. This represented a surprise of +9.02% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $34.37 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $40.73 million, or 2.57%, and $35.83 million, or 3.51%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Abercrombie will report a total revenue of $1.18 billion, which reflects an increase of 4% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 17.7% from Europe, Middle East and Africa ($209.1 million) and 3.2% from Asia Pacific ($37.84 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $5.17 billion, which is an improvement of 4.5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 15.7% ($813.85 million) and Asia Pacific 2.9% ($148.95 million) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Abercrombie faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, Abercrombie holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Abercrombie's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 10.9% over the past month compared to the 6.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which includes Abercrombie, has increased 5.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 8.8% relative to the S&P 500's 0.5% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 2.8% decrease.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.