Abercrombie (ANF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) will report quarterly earnings of $3.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Abercrombie metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Hollister' to reach $756.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Abercrombie' will reach $808.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' reaching 785. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 765 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change' will likely reach 13.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change' stands at 7.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change' at 10.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Abercrombie have demonstrated returns of -17.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ANF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)

