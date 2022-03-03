Abercrombie (ANF) Dips on Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss, High Costs

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, earnings declined year over year, while sales improved. Results were mainly impacted by inventory delays due to supply-chain headwinds during the holiday season, as well as the surge in Omicron cases.



Following the dismal top and bottom-line performance, as well as a bleak outlook, Abercrombie’s shares declined 13.1% on Mar 3. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.8% in the past year against the industry's decline of 39.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall Sales & Earnings Picture

Abercrombie delivered adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 and declined 24% from $1.50 earned in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in the bottom line can be attributed to inventory delays during the peak holiday season and the surge in Omicron cases, which led to soft sales trends in the quarter.



Moreover, margins in the quarter were impacted by higher freight costs due to supply-chain woes and increased operating expenses related to elevated payroll and marketing expenses.



Net sales of $1,161.4 million advanced 4% year over year but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,180 million. However, sales declined 2% from the comparable fiscal 2019 period. Digital net sales rose 17% to $556 million, and represented 48% of total sales. Sales in the quarter were mainly impacted by unexpected inventory delays for the peak holiday selling period, primarily impacting Hollister and Gilly Hicks.



However, the company noted that average unit retail (AUR) improved across all brands, regions and channels due to reduced promotions, markdowns and clearance activity. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter of AUR growth for the company.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Sales By Region and Brands

Sales were strong in the United States, up 7% year over year to $841.7 million. However, International sales declined 4% to $319.7 million, owing to lower sales in the EMEA and APAC regions, mainly because of the disruptions from COVID-related lock-downs and restrictions. Compared with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, sales in the United States improved 3%, while international sales were down 14%.



Sales in the EMEA region fell 4% year over year to $226.1 million. The company witnessed increased impacts in the U.K. through most of the quarter, while the Netherlands and Austria continued to experience COVID-related closures. In APAC, sales declined 21% to $46.2 million.



Brand wise, net sales at Hollister advanced 2% year over year to $668.8 million, while at Abercrombie, sales increased 6% to $492.6 million.

Margins

Gross profit dipped 0.3% year over year to $677.1 million. The gross margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) to 58.3%. However, the gross margin improved 10 bps compared with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. In the quarter, the company witnessed $80 million (700 bps) of increase in freight costs, which was more than offset by higher AUR growth across brands and channels.



Operating expenses, excluding other operating income, increased 5.4% from the year-ago period to $581 million. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher payroll and marketing expenses, partially offset by a decline in store occupancy expenses. Operating expenses also declined 2.7% from fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. The decline versus fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 was driven by investments in marketing, increased digital fulfillment expenses and higher incentive-based compensation, partially offset by savings in store-related expenses.



As a percentage of sales, operating expenses of 50.2% declined 30 bps from 50.5% in the prior-year quarter, while it increased 230 bps from 47.9% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019.



Adjusted operating income totaled $100 million, down 23.7% from $131.5 million in the year-ago quarter. We note that the operating margin expanded 310 bps to 8.6%.

Other Financials

Abercrombie ended fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $823.1 million, long-term gross borrowings of $303.6 million, and stockholders’ equity of $826.1 million, excluding non-controlling interests. The company had liquidity of $1.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2021, including cash and cash equivalents and available borrowings of $248 million under the ABL Facility. Net cash provided by operating activities was $274 million for fiscal 2021.



In fiscal 2021, the company spent $97 million toward capital expenditure, of which one-third was allocated to stores and the remainder for digital technology and maintenance needs. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates a capital expenditure of $150 million.



In the quarter under review, the company repurchased 4.1 million shares for $142 million. It repurchased 10.2 million shares for $377 million in fiscal 2021. The company now has $358 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization announced in November 2021.

Store Update

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Abercrombie opened 15 stores and closed 21 stores. This brings the total store openings to 38 and store closures to 44 in fiscal 2021. As of Jan 29, 2022, the company’s total store base was 729, including 524 stores in the United States and 205 stores internationally.

Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2022, management envisions net sales growth in the low-single digits from the first-quarter fiscal 2021 level of $781 billion.



Abercrombie expects the gross profit rate to decline 400 bps year over year compared with the first-quarter fiscal 2021 reported rate of 63.4%. The guidance takes into account incremental adverse impacts of about $65 million of freight cost pressure compared with the prior year. This is likely to be partly offset by an increase in AUR.



The company anticipates operating expenses, excluding other operating income, to increase 6% from the adjusted operating income of $436 million reported in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Abercrombie expects to deliver operating margin above the pre-pandemic levels in the fiscal first quarter, as it has evolved its gross margin and expense structure to absorb a significant portion of the pressures from higher levels of inflation.



For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates net sales growth of 2.4% from $3.7 billion reported in fiscal 2021. It expects the United States to continue outperforming the EMEA and APAC regions. However, it is cautiously optimistic about the trends in these regions as COVID restrictions continue to be updated.



The gross margin is expected to decline 200 bps from 62.3% in fiscal 2021. The company expects freight and raw material inflation of 300-400 bps in fiscal 2022, with most freight expenses weighted in the first half and raw materials in the second half. The company expects to partly offset these headwinds with higher AUR, driven by a rise in selected tickets and a continued decline in promotions.



Abercrombie anticipates operating expenses, excluding other income, to increase in a range similar to sales, suggesting an increase of 2-4% from the fiscal 2021 reported level. The company expects an effective tax rate in the high 20% range for fiscal 2022. Considering the above-mentioned expectations, management expects an operating margin of 7-8% for fiscal 2022.

3 Stocks to Watch

We highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the Retail - Wholesale sector, namely Boot Barn BOOT, Capri Holdings CPRI and Dollar Tree DLTR.



Boot Barn, the lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BOOT has an expected EPS growth rate of 20% for three-five years. Shares of BOOT have gained 59.3% in the past year.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 62.6% and 220.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.1%, on average.



Capri Holdings, which operates in the global personal luxury goods industry, flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. CPRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1,018.2%, on average. The stock has rallied 48.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ current-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 37.1% and 215.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported numbers. CPRI has an expected EPS growth rate of 30.9% for three-five years.



Dollar Tree, an operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average. Shares of the company rose 37.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current-year sales suggests growth of 3.4% from the year-ago period’s reported level, while the same for EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. DLTR has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.2% for three-five years.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.