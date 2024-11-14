Abeona Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (63c) vs. (48c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $0 vs. $0 last year. “With the acceptance of our Biologics License Application resubmission for pz-cel, we are ramping up our commercial readiness efforts, especially with respect to onboarding potential pz-cel treatment sites and continuing discussions with payors,” said Vish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABEO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.