Abeona Therapeutics Names Michael Amoroso President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) announced the promotion of Michael Amoroso, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, to President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Most recently, Amoroso has been responsible for overseeing the operational management of Abeona and business development as COO and principal executive officer.

"Michael's promotion to CEO reflects his unwavering commitment and outstanding operational leadership during a period of important transition for the company, and the Board fully supports him and the Abeona senior management team," said Steven Rouhandeh, Chairman of Abeona's Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.