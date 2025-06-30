Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes Amid Positive Momentum from ZEVASKYN™ Approval

Abeona Therapeutics joins the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes, enhancing investor engagement following ZEVASKYN™'s FDA approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. announced its inclusion in the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broader Russell 3000 Index, effective from today, following the FDA approval of its gene therapy product ZEVASKYN™. This milestone is seen as a significant opportunity for the company to broaden its investor engagement as ZEVASKYN is set for commercial launch. The Russell indexes are critical benchmarks that guide investment strategies, with about $10.6 trillion in assets linked to them. Abeona is focused on developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases, including the treatment of wounds in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company's facilities in Cleveland support the manufacturing of ZEVASKYN and its ongoing development efforts in gene therapy.

Potential Positives

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has been added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, enhancing its market visibility and credibility among investors.

This inclusion presents Abeona with a larger pool of potential investors due to the significant assets (approximately $10.6 trillion) that are benchmarked against these indexes.

The company's addition to these indexes comes shortly after the FDA approval of ZEVASKYN™, signifying positive momentum as it prepares for the commercial launch of its innovative gene therapy.

Membership in the Russell indexes can attract institutional investors and improve stock liquidity, which is beneficial for overall company growth and stability.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on the commercial success of ZEVASKYN, highlighting potential risks in its ability to effectively commercialize the product.

Numerous uncertainties and risks are mentioned regarding the future performance of the company, which could undermine investor confidence.

The forward-looking statements warn of possible material differences between anticipated and actual results, indicating a level of unpredictability in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What indexes did Abeona Therapeutics join?

Abeona Therapeutics was added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

Why is Abeona's inclusion in the Russell indexes significant?

This inclusion signifies positive momentum for Abeona, especially following ZEVASKYN™'s FDA approval.

What is ZEVASKYN™?

ZEVASKYN™ is the first autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating wounds in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

How does the Russell 3000® Index work?

The Russell 3000® Index includes the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks based on market capitalization rankings.

What is Abeona Therapeutics' focus?

Abeona Therapeutics develops cell and gene therapies for serious diseases, particularly in rare conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABEO Insider Trading Activity

$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,676 shares for an estimated $462,069 .

. JOSEPH WALTER VAZZANO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,795 shares for an estimated $120,294

MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $100,120 .

. BRENDAN M. O'MALLEY (SVP, General Counsel) sold 10,470 shares for an estimated $70,777

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ABEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABEO forecast page.

$ABEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Willey from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



CLEVELAND, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that it was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index and the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index as part of the reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective at the open of the U.S. equity markets today.





“Abeona's addition to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, on the heels of ZEVASKYN™'s FDA approval, represents a pivotal moment for the company,” said Joe Vazzano, Chief Financial Officer of Abeona. “This inclusion amplifies our positive momentum as we progress with ZEVASKYN's commercial launch and provides an opportunity to engage with a broader audience of investors.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





Membership in the Russell 3000



®



Index means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000



®



Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year. For more information on the Russell 2000



®



and Russell 3000



®



Indexes and the Russell U.S. Indexes Reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.







About Abeona Therapeutics







Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN™ (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. For more information, visit



www.abeonatherapeutics.com



.





ZEVASKYN



TM



, Abeona Assist



TM



, Abeona Therapeutics



®



, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to commercialize ZEVASKYN, the therapeutic potential of ZEVASKYN, whether the unmet need and market opportunity for ZEVASKYN are consistent with the Company’s expectations, continued interest in our rare disease portfolio; our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; the outcome of future meetings with and inspections from the FDA or other regulatory agencies, including those relating to preclinical programs; the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of any changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions; risks associated with data analysis and reporting; and other risks disclosed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.