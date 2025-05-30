Abeona Therapeutics Inc. CEO and CCO to Speak at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025

Abeona Therapeutics executives will discuss company updates at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. announced that its CEO, Vish Seshadri, and CCO, Madhav Vasanthavada, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025. The chat will be accessible via a live webcast on the company's website, which will later be archived for 30 days. Abeona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases, notably their gene therapy ZEVASKYN™, which treats patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company operates a cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio, and is also working on AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's expectations and potential risks associated with commercialization and regulatory approvals.

Abeona Therapeutics will participate in a notable industry conference, which can enhance visibility and credibility in the healthcare sector.

The company's CEO and CCO are actively engaging with the investment community, potentially fostering investor interest and support.

Abeona's ZEVASKYN™ is highlighted as the first autologous cell-based gene therapy for a specific disease, showcasing innovation and a unique position in the market.

The integrated cGMP manufacturing facility for ZEVASKYN commercialization indicates the company's commitment and capability to produce its therapies efficiently.

The press release includes substantial forward-looking statements that outline numerous risks and uncertainties regarding the commercialization and therapeutic potential of ZEVASKYN, indicating potential volatility in the company’s future performance.



The emphasis on uncertainties related to regulatory approvals and market opportunities suggests possible challenges in achieving projected milestones, which may concern investors.



The company does not provide specific updates or positive news regarding the development or acceptance of its products, which could signal stagnation or lack of progress in critical areas.

What is the timing of the Abeona fireside chat?

The fireside chat is scheduled for June 4, 2025, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I watch the Abeona Therapeutics webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Abeona's website under "Events."

What is ZEVASKYN™ used for?

ZEVASKYN™ is an autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating wounds in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

What therapies is Abeona developing?

Abeona is developing cell and gene therapies, including adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases.

How long will the fireside chat be archived?

The webcast will be archived for 30 days after the event.

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that Vish Seshadri, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Madhav Vasanthavada, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.





A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of the Abeona website under "Events" at



https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events



. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.







About Abeona Therapeutics







Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN™ (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. For more information, visit



www.abeonatherapeutics.com



.





ZEVASKYN™, Abeona Assist™, Abeona Therapeutics



®



, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to commercialize ZEVASKYN, the therapeutic potential of ZEVASKYN, whether the unmet need and market opportunity for ZEVASKYN are consistent with the Company’s expectations, continued interest in our rare disease portfolio; our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; the outcome of future meetings with and inspections from the FDA or other regulatory agencies, including those relating to preclinical programs; the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of any changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions; risks associated with data analysis and reporting; and other risks disclosed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.





