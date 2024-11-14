News & Insights

Abeona Therapeutics expects cash to fund operations into 2026

November 14, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $110.0 million as of September 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $123.0 million. Abeona estimates that its current cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, as well as its credit facility, are sufficient resources to fund operations into 2026, before accounting for any potential revenue from commercial sales of pz-cel, if approved, or proceeds from the sale of a Priority Review Voucher, if awarded by the FDA.

