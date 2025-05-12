Abeona Therapeutics Enters Agreement to Sell Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $155 Million

Abeona Therapeutics sells a Rare Pediatric Disease PRV for $155 million, supporting operations and anticipating profitability in 2026.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. announced the sale of its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $155 million, following FDA approval of its treatment ZEVASKYN™. This sale is expected to provide sufficient funds for over two years of operational expenses without additional capital. The company anticipates ZEVASKYN, the first autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating a specific genetic skin condition, will be available to patients in the third quarter of 2025, with expectations of profitability by early 2026. The transaction is pending standard closing conditions, including antitrust reviews. Stifel and Jefferies acted as financial advisors in this deal.

Potential Positives

Abeona Therapeutics secured a significant financial boost of $155 million from the sale of its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV).

The funds from the PRV sale provide Abeona with more than two years of operating cash, reducing the immediate need for additional capital infusion.

The FDA approval of ZEVASKYN™ positions Abeona to potentially achieve profitability as early as 2026, indicating strong future prospects.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) may indicate a lack of confidence in generating sufficient revenue from ZEVASKYN to sustain operations without asset liquidation.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust review, introducing uncertainty regarding its completion.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements and potential profitability, which may signal underlying challenges in achieving commercial success with ZEVASKYN and other products.

FAQ

What is the asset purchase agreement about?

Abeona Therapeutics has entered into an agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $155 million.

How much did Abeona Therapeutics receive from the PRV sale?

The company will receive gross proceeds of $155 million upon closing the transaction.

When did the FDA approve ZEVASKYN?

ZEVASKYN was approved by the FDA on April 28, 2025.

What is ZEVASKYN used to treat?

ZEVASKYN is an autologous cell-based gene therapy for treating wounds in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

When do you anticipate ZEVASKYN sales to begin?

ZEVASKYN is expected to become available for patients beginning in the third quarter of 2025.

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for gross proceeds of $155 million upon the closing of the transaction. Abeona was awarded the PRV following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of ZEVASKYN™ (prademagene zamikeracel) on April 28, 2025.





“With proceeds from this PRV sale, we have sufficient cash for more than two years of operating expenses without the need for capital infusion and not accounting for ZEVASKYN sales,” said Joe Vazzano, Chief Financial Officer of Abeona. “Furthermore, with ZEVASKYN becoming available to treat patients beginning third quarter of 2025, we anticipate becoming profitable in early 2026.”





The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.





Stifel was lead financial advisor to Abeona on the transaction. Jefferies also served as financial advisor on the transaction.







About Abeona Therapeutics







Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN™ (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. For more information, visit





www.abeonatherapeutics.com





.





ZEVASKYN



TM



, Abeona Assist



TM



, Abeona Therapeutics



®



, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to successfully generate commercial sales of ZEVASKYN and generate future revenue; the successful closing of our sale transaction for the Priority Review Voucher; continued interest in our rare disease portfolio; our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; the outcome of future meetings with the FDA or other regulatory agencies, including those relating to preclinical programs; the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of any changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions; risks associated with data analysis and reporting; and other risks disclosed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.