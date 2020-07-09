Abeona Restarts Enrollment in Connective Tissue Disorder Study

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO announced that it has restarted patient enrollment in the pivotal phase III VIITAL study of EB-101. EB-101 is an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy being evaluated for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare connective tissue disorder without an approved therapy.

Enrollment in the VIITAL study was paused in March 2020 in order to redirect healthcare resources to COVID-19 patients and ensure the safety of study participants and site staff.

The VIITAL study is enrolling 10 to 15 RDEB patients with about 30 large, chronic wound sites treated in total.Treatment with EB-101 involves using gene transfer to deliver COL7A1 genes into a patient’s skin cells (keratinocytes and its progenitors) and transplanting them back to the patient to enable normal Type VII collagen expression and facilitate wound healing.

The company also announced that two ongoing studies of its investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies, ABO-102 and ABO-101 have continued to treat patients, with additional enrollment expected in the programs in the coming weeks. The phase I/II Transpher A study (NCT02716246) is evaluating ABO-102 for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA). The study, also known as ABT-001, is intended for patients aged 6 months to 2 years, or those older than 2 years with a cognitive Developmental Quotient of 60% or above.

The phase I/II Transpher B Study (NCT03315182) is assessing ABO-101 for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The study, also known as ABT-002, is intended for patients from birth to 2 years of age, or those older than 2 years with a cognitive Developmental Quotient of 60% or above.

