$ABEO stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABEO stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,462,459 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABEO:
$ABEO Insider Trading Activity
$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $119,500
- MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,920.
$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 652,366 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,633,678
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 510,954 shares (+759.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,846,013
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC added 386,321 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,151,807
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 275,051 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,532,034
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 184,459 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,027,436
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 134,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $746,535
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 118,262 shares (+894.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,719
$ABEO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
