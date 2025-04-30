$ABEO stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABEO stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,462,459 of trading volume.

$ABEO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABEO:

$ABEO insiders have traded $ABEO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VISHWAS SESHADRI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $119,500

MARK ALVINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,920.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $ABEO stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ABEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABEO forecast page.

You can track data on $ABEO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.