Abengoa hit with 20 million euro EU antitrust fine for rigging ethanol benchmarks

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday fined Spanish ethanol producer Abengoa ABG.MC 20 million euros ($22.5 million) for rigging ethanol benchmarks.

The European Commission said Abengoa admitted taking part in a cartel from September 2011 to May 2014 and agreed to settle the case for a reduction in the fine.

The EU executive said Abengoa coordinated its trading behaviour with other companies.

"Abengoa's aim was to artificially increase, maintain and/or prevent from decreasing the levels of Platts' ethanol benchmarks. Abengoa also limited the supply of ethanol delivered to the Rotterdam area," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

