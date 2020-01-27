Abengoa and Alcogroup to contest EU antitrust charges at hearing -source

Spanish ethanol producer Abengoa and Belgian rival Alcogroup will make their final stand against EU antitrust charges over alleged rigging of ethanol benchmarks at a hearing on Tuesday, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
